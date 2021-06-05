Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.73. Shore Bancshares shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 37,587 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.20 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

