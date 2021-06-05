SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.41. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 22,879 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 million, a PE ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

