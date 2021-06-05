Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,776 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

SIG opened at $58.87 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $68.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.89.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.