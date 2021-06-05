SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Trading Up 2.4%

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)’s stock price was up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.80. Approximately 139,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 91,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBOW shares. Johnson Rice raised SilverBow Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $232.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.35 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 130.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Gabriel L. Ellisor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $66,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,628.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,630 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.