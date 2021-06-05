SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Major Shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. Acquires 10,500 Shares

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $71,505.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $3,445.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 3,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $22,540.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 1,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $6,330.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 6,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $44,280.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 3,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $20,910.00.

SSNT opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weber Alan W acquired a new stake in SilverSun Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

