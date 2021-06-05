Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Shares of SWKS traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,209. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.83 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

