SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.68, but opened at $24.35. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. SM Energy shares last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 1,517 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $652,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $737,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 94.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 256,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 124,803 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 832,648 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 280,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 6.15.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently -8.70%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

