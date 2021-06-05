Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.31 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.96. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $562,444.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,093,137.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $2,237,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,033,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,966,959.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,425,448 shares of company stock valued at $145,178,921.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

