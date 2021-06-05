SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.57

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and traded as high as $26.41. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 900 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised SNC-Lavalin Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.66.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

