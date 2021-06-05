Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.24

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and traded as low as $12.80. Solera National Bancorp shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 4,700 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $56.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.76.

About Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK)

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

