Sonim Technologies’ (SONM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SONM opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Sonim Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.70.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.56% and a negative net margin of 46.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $1,920,734.40. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,890 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 325,437 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Sonim Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

