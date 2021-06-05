Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.93. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 11,661 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 million, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.76% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream for management of dry itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes, and inflammation caused by various skin conditions, as well as Loyon for the management of skin scaling.

