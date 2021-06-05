Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 2,091 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XRX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XRX opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.80. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $26.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

