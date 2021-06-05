Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 4,967 Shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 423.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DJP. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 861,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,388,000 after acquiring an additional 441,305 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares during the last quarter.

Get iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN alerts:

Shares of DJP stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP).

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.