Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $170,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of O stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

