Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $159,000 in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,669 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 811.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 117,923 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6,890,222.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,969 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 218.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $29.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $29.94.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

