Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 7,357 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 727.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 779.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.27.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.