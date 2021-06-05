Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,498 ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 36.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITT. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $94.37 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.61 and a 52 week high of $101.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.55.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

