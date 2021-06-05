Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,751 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Textron by 332.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Textron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Textron by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 23,899 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Textron by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 106,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $69.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.98.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

