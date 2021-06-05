S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Raised to $446.00 at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $435.00 to $446.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s current price.

SPGI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.75.

S&P Global stock opened at $384.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $377.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $398.55. The company has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 99.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

