Sparkle Loyalty Price Reaches $0.0069 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market cap of $89,257.15 and $335.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

Sparkle Loyalty is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

