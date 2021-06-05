SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Stock Position Boosted by Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,848 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up approximately 11.5% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $30,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,522,000. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 48,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000.

Shares of QUS stock opened at $117.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.53. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $118.60.

