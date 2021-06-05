SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBE. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $55.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.53. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

