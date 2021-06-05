SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,392,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,395,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,128 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,115,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,888,000 after acquiring an additional 320,240 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,040,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 453,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $55.05 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $56.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.53.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.