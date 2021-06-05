SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,128 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDIV. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,367,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 121,961 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 272,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 70,356 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $927,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 19,278 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EDIV opened at $31.15 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26.

