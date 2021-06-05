SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 36,527 call options on the company. This is an increase of 940% compared to the typical volume of 3,512 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of XHB stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.27. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.