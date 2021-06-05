Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF)’s share price dropped 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 34,350 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 31,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company has a market cap of $90.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.41.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative return on equity of 642.34% and a negative net margin of 328.22%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

Spectral Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EDTXF)

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

