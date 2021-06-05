Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF)’s share price dropped 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 34,350 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 31,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company has a market cap of $90.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.41.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative return on equity of 642.34% and a negative net margin of 328.22%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

