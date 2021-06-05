Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will post sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $984.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPB. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPB traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $86.24. The company had a trading volume of 246,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.89. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $97.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.