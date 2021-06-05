Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Stock Holdings Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

