Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $801.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will post sales of $801.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $788.38 million to $814.60 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $138.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 478.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,997,000. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,081.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $11,823,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

SAVE stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,045,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

