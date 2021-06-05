Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Insider Sells $281,160.00 in Stock

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) insider Brian W. Weego sold 11,000 shares of Sprague Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $281,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian W. Weego also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Brian W. Weego sold 11,599 shares of Sprague Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $287,075.25.

Shares of SRLP stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Sprague Resources LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $611.74 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.20 million. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprague Resources LP will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 240.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRLP shares. TheStreet lowered Sprague Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sprague Resources in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprague Resources in the first quarter worth $116,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprague Resources in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sprague Resources by 366.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

