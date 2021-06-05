Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). Sprout Social posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

SPT traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.06. 284,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,902. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.54. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.73 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $80,284.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,200,580.00. Insiders have sold a total of 185,297 shares of company stock valued at $10,923,346 over the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

