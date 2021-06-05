Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 3,432 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total value of $760,050.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,044,494.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,838 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total value of $1,185,406.76.

On Friday, April 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.80, for a total value of $1,217,537.20.

On Friday, April 9th, Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $661,753.98.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85.

On Monday, April 5th, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $706,800.72.

SQ opened at $213.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.89. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.06 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

