SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Bought by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 471.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 141,389 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SSR Mining by 45.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,616,000 after acquiring an additional 30,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $17.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.03. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.48 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Equities analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

