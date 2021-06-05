STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $37.16.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

