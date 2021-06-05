Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,860 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Starboard Value Acquisition were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVACU. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,643,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

Shares of Starboard Value Acquisition stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.18.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

