StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) CEO Aparup Sengupta Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) CEO Aparup Sengupta purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,907.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SRT opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. StarTek, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

Get StarTek alerts:

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $163.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.56 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StarTek, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 66.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in StarTek in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in StarTek by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in StarTek during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in StarTek by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.