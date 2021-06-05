State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 51.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,292 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 48.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of LSI opened at $103.30 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.26.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LSI. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.42.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.