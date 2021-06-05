State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,210 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Discovery were worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $31.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.89. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

In other news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,546,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 341,176 shares of company stock worth $20,123,211. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

