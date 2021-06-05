State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Landstar System by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1,229.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $160.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.02. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $103.51 and a one year high of $182.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSTR. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their price target on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.20.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.