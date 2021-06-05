State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,585 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of SEI Investments worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $64.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.59.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,332.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,752,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

