State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 113,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 21.4% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 63,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.23.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRU opened at $108.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

