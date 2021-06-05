State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 15,144 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,144 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,906,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,745 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,851,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 734.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,373,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,719 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STOR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.82.

NYSE:STOR opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.50. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $36.40.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

