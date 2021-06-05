State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 169,879 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,879 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Discovery were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Discovery by 655.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Discovery by 751.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Discovery by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,790 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Discovery by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,750 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

In other Discovery news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,176 shares of company stock worth $20,123,211. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $31.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.89. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

