State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 4,225 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.09% of Lincoln Electric worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LECO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

LECO opened at $130.77 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.16%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

