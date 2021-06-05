Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Stericycle worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 46,691 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 80,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 119,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,058,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $77.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -596.65, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.48. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.14 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

