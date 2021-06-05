STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of STERIS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in STERIS by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in STERIS by 973.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 60,221 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in STERIS by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in STERIS by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STE stock opened at $193.61 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $146.12 and a 1 year high of $216.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on STE shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

