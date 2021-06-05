Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,286 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

STL opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

STL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,400.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. Insiders have sold 31,974 shares of company stock worth $805,528 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.