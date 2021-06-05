Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Clean Energy Fuels Put Options (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 7,260 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,045% compared to the average volume of 634 put options.

CLNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of CLNE opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -103.44 and a beta of 1.83. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $2,887,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 337,626 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $2,707,760.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,357,638 shares of company stock worth $11,823,305 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

