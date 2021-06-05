StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.09. StoneMor shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 104,316 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $243.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Get StoneMor alerts:

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.91 million for the quarter.

In other StoneMor news, Director Andrew Axelrod bought 5,522,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,150,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in StoneMor during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneMor during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in StoneMor during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneMor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 56,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor in the first quarter worth $81,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneMor Company Profile (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.